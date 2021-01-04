Kwon Nara Is Displeased With Kim Myung Soo And Ha Young’s Closeness In “Royal Secret Agent”

KBS’s “Royal Secret Agent” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Royal Secret Agent” is a few secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and clear up the individuals’s issues. Kim Myung Soo stars as Sung Yi Kyum, the key royal inspector, Kwon Nara stars as Hong Da In, a damo (girl who works in a authorities workplace) in disguise as a gisaeng (courtesan), and Lee Yi Kyung stars as Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s servant.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In joined fingers to dig up corruption within the village. They went by way of numerous trials and tribulations as they tried to disclose the village chief’s misdeeds. The fourth episode ended with Sung Yi Kyum making an attempt to save lots of Hong Da In who was taken hostage.

After overcoming many obstacles collectively, the 2 realized to belief one another, and their camaraderie is steadily rising stronger. Nonetheless, the drama gave a preview of the modifications which are about to occur of their relationship.

In the newly launched stills, there’s a unusual ambiance between Sung Yi Kyum and Hong Da In. Maybe it’s due to the truthful maiden Mi Okay (Ha Younger) who got here to see Sung Yi Kyum. He faces her with a delicate smile, inflicting a frown to decide on Hong Da In’s face. She gazes at them with suspicion, and when Sung Yi Kyum and Mi Okay go right into a room collectively, she presses her ear in opposition to the door in a determined try to snoop on their dialog.

The drama unveiled one other set of stills that share a glimpse of Sung Yi Kyum receiving a decree from the king.

One of many hardships Sung Yi Kyum skilled was being captured and compelled to work in a mine with Park Choon Sam. Luckily, Hong Da In got here to save lots of them with Choi Do Gwan (Shin Ji Hoon).

The brand new stills present Sung Yi Kyum accepting the royal edict with a solemn expression. Sung Yi Kyum was recognized for being a gambler and flirt who didn’t take his job significantly, however after witnessing injustice and unveiling corruption, he begins to mature as a secret royal inspector.

Hong Da In, Park Choon Sam, and Choi Do Gwan watch him with proud eyes, and viewers are keen to search out out about his subsequent mission.

The following episode of “Royal Secret Agent” airs on January 4 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Watch Kwon Nara in “Physician Prisoner“:

Watch Now

Sources (1) (2)