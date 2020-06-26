Kwon Nara Joins Kim Myung Soo In Talks For New Historical Drama

Kwon Nara could also be starring in an upcoming historic drama!

On June 26, the idol-turned-actress’s company A-MAN Undertaking confirmed, “Kwon Nara has obtained a casting provide and is at the moment in talks for the brand new drama ‘New Secret Royal Inspector.’”

“New Secret Royal Inspector” will inform the story of the key royal inspector, a place distinctive to the Joseon Dynasty. Secret royal inspectors have been authorities officers who have been specifically appointed by the king and dispatched incognito to native provinces to listen to the tales of the folks and monitor officers for corruption. They offered the general public with a voice and have become the king’s eyes and ears, however couldn’t reveal their true selves. The heroic achievements of secret royal inspectors are a detailed illustration of the justice sought by many individuals in modern-day society.

In keeping with an unconfirmed report by Ilgan Sports activities, Kwon Nara has been provided the position of Hong Da In, a wonderful and intelligent gisaeng (a courtesan skilled in music and the humanities) who could make males swoon with a single smile. Not solely does she boast spectacular dancing and gayageum (conventional Korean string instrument) expertise, however she can be braver than most males.

INFINITE’s Kim Myung Soo is at the moment additionally in talks to star within the upcoming drama within the position of the titular secret royal inspector.

Are you excited to doubtlessly see Kwon Nara and Kim Myung Soo star on this new drama?

In the meantime, watch Kim Myung Soo in his newest drama “Meow the Secret Boy” with English subtitles beneath:

Supply (1) (2)