Kwon Nara Joins Lee Joon And Lee Jin Wook In Talks For tvN’s Upcoming Fantasy Drama

Kwon Nara could be taking the lead position in a brand new drama!

On February 15, Korean information outlet Sports activities Chosun reported that Kwon Nara was in talks for the feminine lead position in tvN’s “Bulgasal” (literal title).

Her company A-MAN Mission confirmed the information, saying, “Kwon Nara has acquired a suggestion for the tvN drama ‘Bulgasal’ and is positively reviewing it.”

Directed by Jang Younger Woo of tvN’s 2016 drama “Entourage,” the collection revolves round two characters. The primary is a lady who has gone by means of a number of reincarnations over the course of 600 years and remembers all of her previous lives. The second is a person named Dan Hwal who has lived for over 600 years as a bulgasal, a legendary creature that feeds off human blood and is cursed with immortality. He was once human however is on the verge of shedding the final remnants of humanity after such an extended a time. The one factor conserving him going is the will for revenge towards the lady who turned him into the monster he’s at the moment.

Kwon Nara is in talks for the position of Min Sang Un, who was as soon as a bulgasal however is reincarnated as a human. Sports activities Chosun’s report states that after struggling the lack of her mom and twin sister by the hands of an unidentified assassin, Min Sang Un escapes along with her youthful sister Min Sa Ho and lives quietly in hiding. Though she works laborious to hide her identify and id, the looks of a bulgasal alters her lifetime of secrecy.

Actors Lee Joon and Lee Jin Wook are at the moment in talks to tackle the roles of the bulgasal Dan Hwal and Okay Eul Tae.

Kwon Nara is thought for her roles in dramas reminiscent of “Suspicious Accomplice,” “Your Honor,” “Physician Prisoner,” and “Itaewon Class,” amongst others. She most not too long ago left an impression along with her efficiency within the historic drama “Royal Secret Agent.”

Take a look at Kwon Nara in “Physician Prisoner” under:

