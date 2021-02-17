Kwon Nara Talks About Having A Lot In Common With Kim Myung Soo, Tackling Her First Historical Drama Position, And More

Kwon Nara lately sat down for a collection of interviews about her drama “Royal Secret Agent.”

“Royal Secret Agent” starred Kim Myung Soo, Kwon Nara, and Lee Yi Kyung in a narrative a few secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to deliver justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the folks’s issues.

In an interview with Xportsnews, Kwon Nara stated that the three lead actors had acquired alongside very nicely on set. “There have been a number of occasions once we’d burst into actual laughter whereas filming,” she stated. “I used to be answerable for reacting to the others’ jokes. Every of us had our position. Kim Myung Soo was the hype man, whereas Lee Yi Kyung was like that remaining spice that will get us cracking up on occasion. Kim Myung Soo likes to sing, so he sang so much on set.”

She added that she had had so much in frequent with Kim Myung Soo. “Each of us have been singers and we’ve even stood on the identical stage earlier than,” she stated. “Additionally, we’ve got the identical birthday. Since he has a ‘quick’ birthday, we’re even the identical age. I feel having these factors in frequent helped us grow to be nearer quicker. He’s good at appearing and he’s additionally very respectful towards others. I believed typically that he was a warm-hearted buddy.”

(Kwon Nara was born on March 13, 1991, whereas Kim Myung Soo was born on March 13, 1992. In South Korea, college students begin the varsity yr in March, so these born between January and March are typically thought-about as having “quick birthdays” and being the “identical age” as these technically born a yr earlier than.)

In an interview with SPOTV Information, she talked about Kim Myung Soo’s upcoming enlistment within the Marines. “I’ve by no means been to the navy, however Lee Yi Kyung had a number of recommendation for him on set,” she shared. “I advised him that I’d go to him if the scenario improved, and if the drama forged and crew couldn’t go collectively, then I’d go alone on our birthday. However he stated that he’d nonetheless be in coaching at the moment and couldn’t have guests. If COVID-19 ends, I’d prefer to go go to him with all of the actors from the drama collectively.”

In an interview with Sports activities Chosun, Kwon Nara talked about taking over her first historic drama position. “There have been numerous issues which can be totally different a few historic drama, such because the environment on set and the hair and make-up,” she stated. “I feel I attempted all of the hairstyles {that a} girl might do in a historic drama. The garments are apparent, however the environment itself was fairly totally different from a fashionable drama. However I didn’t put an excessive amount of emphasis on the speech. I simply wished to specific Da In as a lot as attainable.”

She added, “I’ve all the time needed to movie within the winter, however this was the primary time that I’d felt this chilly. It’s a historic drama, so I needed to put on tight feminine hanbok and I felt the chilly extra. I might put on a number of layers of garments underneath the skirts, in order that was effective, however I might solely put on one layer underneath the highest, so it was actually chilly. I discovered that it’s actually laborious to movie within the winter. However the manufacturing workers took actually nice care of me. That’s why I’ll bear in mind this as a very warm-hearted manufacturing.”

Kwon Nara additionally talked about that the friendship between the Hi there Venus members continues to be going robust. “I nonetheless bear in mind how reliable it felt to have them with me,” she stated. “We are able to’t meet typically now on account of COVID-19, however we nonetheless speak within the group chat and do video calls with one another. We speak typically about how valuable it felt once we have been all collectively. In the previous, I’d assume so much about what I wished to be, how the general public noticed me, and what the general public wished me to be. I feel that my aim now’s to point out totally different sides of me by numerous numerous initiatives.”

