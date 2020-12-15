Kwon Nara Talks About Her Unique Character In Upcoming Historical Drama

Kwon Nara shall be remodeling into an undercover authorities employee in KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (literal title)!

Set within the Joseon dynasty, “Secret Royal Inspector” tells the story of a secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to convey justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the individuals’s issues.

Kim Myung Soo performs Sung Yi Kyum, a public official on the Hongmungwan (Workplace of Particular Advisors) who turns into appointed to the place of secret royal inspector. Kwon Nara co-stars as Hong Da In, a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) who goes undercover as a gisaeng (a courtesean educated in music and the humanities). Lee Yi Kyung performs the function of Park Choon Sam, Sung Yi Kyum’s trusty servant and right-hand man.

Kwon Nara described Hong Da In as a pushed “coronary heart stealer” who’s an important member of a group who goes towards injustice. She shared, “I’m nervous as a result of she’s a distinct character I’ve by no means portrayed earlier than, however that’s why I’m much more enthusiastic about this drama.”

She added, “Hong Da In will make a memorable first impression. She is a powerful one who says no matter is on her thoughts even supposing she’s in peril.”

Kwon Nara additionally talked concerning the drama, saying, “As I learn the script, I turned stuffed with ardour and hope that I didn’t find out about, and it was so refreshing to examine the key royal inspector’s group regularly increase teamwork and dealing collectively to struggle towards injustice. I feel it’s a drama that may give everybody laughter, leisure, and hope.”

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere on December 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch the newest teaser right here!

In the meantime, watch Kwon Nara in her drama “Physician Prisoner” under!

