Kwon Nara Transforms Into A Beautiful Gisaeng With A Secret In Historical Drama With Kim Myung Soo

KBS’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Secret Royal Inspector” (working title) shared new stills of Kwon Nara!

The present is a comic book thriller drama a couple of secret royal inspector who goes undercover within the provinces to carry justice, uncover corruption, and resolve the folks’s issues. A secret royal inspector was a actual authorities place within the Joseon dynasty, specifically appointed by the king.

Kwon Nara will be taking part in the position of Hong Da In, an exquisite and spirited gisaeng (a courtesan skilled in music and the humanities) who is definitely a damo (a girl who works for a Joseon authorities workplace) working undercover. She’s a personality who’s well-known for her magnificence and vigor, however she solely wants the title of gisaeng to disguise her true id and to hold out her mission of uncovering the corruption of noblemen.

Hong Da In is definitely the daughter of royalty, however she has hidden her id attributable to her tragic household historical past from her childhood. Nevertheless, whereas approaching the reality of her previous, she finally ends up becoming a member of a workforce led by the new particular royal inspector Sung Yi Kyung (Kim Myung Soo).

In the newly launched stills, Hong Da In displays a magnificence that matches the numerous rumors that describe her as the Joseon dynasty’s best gisaeng. The image depicts her sporting a pink jeogori (higher garment of Korean conventional garments) that highlights her magnificence. Moreover, she stands in entrance of somebody along with her arms crossed and a chilly gaze that appears down upon the opposite, exuding a fierce and unapproachable aura. Viewers are extremely anticipating Kwon Nara’s transformation into a secret royal inspector.

“Secret Royal Inspector” will premiere in December.

In the meantime, watch Kwon Nara in “Physician Prisoner” under:

