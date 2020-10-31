Kwon Sang Woo’s New Drama “Delayed Justice” Premieres To Strong Ratings + “Extra Than Pals” Sees Rise

SBS’s new drama “Delayed Justice” is off to a promising begin!

“Delayed Justice” is a enjoyable new comedy starring Kwon Sang Woo and Bae Sung Woo as two males who get up for justice by representing victims which are falsely accused.

On October 30, the brand new drama premiered to viewership rankings corresponding to these achieved by the premiere of its predecessor “Alice,” the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot. In line with Nielsen Korea, the primary episode of “Delayed Justice” scored common nationwide rankings of 4.6 % and 5.2 % for its two components.

In the meantime, JTBC’s romance drama “Extra Than Pals” loved a modest rise in viewership, scoring a median nationwide ranking of 1.4 % for the evening.

Did you tune in to the premiere of “Delayed Justice”? Share your ideas with us under!

Try the primary episode of “Delayed Justice” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Extra Than Pals” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)