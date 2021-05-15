Kya Kiya Hain Track Music from Damaged However Gorgeous Season 3

Kya Kiya Hain Track Music: Kya Kiya Hain Track Mere Yaar is the newest track from ALTBalaji’s Damaged However Gorgeous Season 3 internet collection. It used to be composed and sung by way of Armaan Malik in conjunction with Palak Muchhal. Kya Kiya Hain Track options Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Kya Kiya Hain Track track lyrics had been written by way of Rashmi Virag. The display is produced by way of Ekta Kapoor. Fanatics of Sidharth Shukla are in pleasure for the display and the track. It’s the first liberate of Sidharth after Bigg Boss Hindi Season 13. Obtain Kya Kiya Hain Track Music from reputable audio streaming platforms Wynk, Gaana, iTunes, YT track, and extra. Watch Kya Kiya Hain Track Music’s complete video at the ALTBalaji youtube channel.

DISCLAIMER: We recommend our readers to obtain songs most effective from reputable resources like Amazon Tune, Apple Tune, Wynk Tune, Gaana and Legit YouTube Pages. Don’t enhance or use pirated web sites like starmusiq, isaimini, to circulation and obtain songs.

Collection: Damaged However Gorgeous Season 3

Album: Kya Kiya Hain Track

Megastar Forged: Sidharth Shukla as Agastya and Sonia Rathee as Rumi

Directer Title: Sarita Tanwar Varde

Tune Director: Armaan Malik

12 months Of Launched: 2021

Singers: Armaan Malik and Palak Muchhal

