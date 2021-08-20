Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai (2021) Zee5: Forged, Roles, Tale, Unencumber Date, Watch On-line

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai is a Hindi language film. The film liberate date is 17 September 2021. It has Surbhi Jyoti and many others within the forged. Watch the film on-line at the Zee5 app.

Tale

The plot revolves across the lifetime of a pair. They get married underneath twisted instances. Issues take a brand new flip as occasions occur. Will it trade the lives of the newly married couple?

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai Forged

  • Jassie Gill
  • Surbhi Jyoti
  • Vijay Raaz

Director: Ssaurabh Tyagi
Style: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Language: Hindi
Unencumber Date: 17 September 2021

Watch Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai film on-line on Zee5

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here