Kygo will be the musical guest of the Grand Prize of Mexico

Kygo has experience in world-class events. In 2016 he participated in the closing ceremony of the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games (Photo: Reuters)

Formula 1 is getting closer to reaching Aztec lands. Speed ​​is not the only thing that can be experienced in this Grand Prix; the environment will also be loaded with music and the star guest will be DJ Kygo.

Through its social networks, the organizing committee of the Mexican GP stated that the Norwegian producer would be in charge of turn on the mood when the race ends.

In the last edition of the Mexican GP, ​​in 2019, who was the musical star on stage was DJ Tiesto, one of the most important in the world. Now, 30-year-old Kygo will try to fulfill the demands made by one of the most important producers of electronic music.

This was the announcement of the Mexican GP where they confirmed the assistance of Kygo (Photo: Twitter / @ mexicogp)

The musical event becomes another attraction for the appointment at the Autodromo on November 7. Beyond the speed of the single-seaters and the competence of the drivers, the organizers of this event want the Grand Prix to become a celebration of both sports and entertainment.

For those who do not have the opportunity to attend the property in Mexico City, the post-award event will be available on various digital platforms. The beats can be enjoyed on YouTube In the channel Beatport; on Facebook on pages Beatport, Kygo, Formula1 and RedBullRacing; and Twich in Beatport0fficial.

As the musical event will be sponsored by Heinekcen, a company dedicated to the sale of alcoholic beverages, the post-race party it will only be for people of legal age.

As a preview of the so-called F1esta, a playlist loaded with multiple songs that might sound. It is uploaded on the Spotify platform and is called “F1esta México GP”.

This is how the prizes will be for the winners in the Mexican GP (Photo. Twitter / @ mexicogp)

Kygo is a world-class DJ who has participated in other great events. In 2016, together Julia Michaels performed the song “Carry Me” at the ceremony of closing of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

The Norwegian producer is best known for his hit singles: “Firestone” and “Stole the Show” and “It Ain’t Me” with Selena Gómez; this last track has over a billion views on Spotify. Kygo has almost 29 million monthly listeners on the aforementioned music platform alone.

His real name is Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, and through an apprenticeship program in high school, he got his famous nickname, Kygo, for being the union between the first letters of your first and last name. In an interview for Fanaposten, a Norwegian medium, stated: “Kygo has been absolutely perfect, it is very easy to say, both in Norwegian and English, and I have no need to change the name of the artist in the future.”

Expectations for Sergio Pérez are high after his last two races (Photo: Twitter / @ SChecoPerez)

Currently the DJ born in Singapore but with Norwegian nationality, occupies the 48th place in the ranking DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, one of the most recognized worldwide. This place it is 20 places lower than it was last year.

Kygo’s presentation at the F1esta joins other strategies such as The Green Band and Pepeño (official mascot) to attract the public to the sporting event but with entertainment overtones. Although it is not yet known how the drivers will finish or who will win the championship, the celebration is almost ready for the rider who wins, obviously everyone expects it to be Sergio Czech Pérez, especially because it arrives with two podiums in a row (Turkey and the United States).

