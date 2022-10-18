Russian missiles attack kyiv REUTERS/Stringer

Russian forces launched on Tuesday a new attack on kyiv and hit an electrical supply facility, informed the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschkó.

“Explosions again in kyiv in the morning. Desnyan neighborhood. Installation of critical infrastructure. All (emergency) services are in place,” the mayor wrote on his Telegram account.

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenkoindicated that there were three explosions in an electrical infrastructure in the part of kyiv located on the left bank of the river Dnieper.

according to digital Ukrainian Pravdasome sectors of the capital were left without electricity.

For its part, the operator DTEK reported “interruptions” in the electricity and water supply of the inhabitants of the left bank of the capital. “Engineers are deploying all necessary efforts to restore supply,” indicated on Facebook.

kyiv and other regions of Ukraine experience power outages after Russian attacks on power facilities

Also Russian attacks were recorded elsewhere in Ukraineas in Zhitomir, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Krivoy Rog and Dnipro, in the south and east of the country.

In Zhytomyr there is no water or electricity after the attacks, according to the mayor, Sheriy Sukhomlyn.

Against Kharkiv they launched a total of eight Russian missilesaccording to the governor, Oleg Sinegubov.

“Ukraine under fire from the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best: terrorize and kill the civilian population,” Ukraine’s president said today. Volodimir Zelenskyin your Telegram account.

The president denounced that in the city of Mykolaiv an S-300 missile destroyed a house, an attack in which one person died, and that a flower market was also attacked.

“With these actions, the terrorist state does not change anything for itself. It only confirms its destructive and murderous essence, so it will without fail respond, ”he sentenced.

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ignat, reported that this morning a Su-25 aircraft of Russian aviation was shot down in the Kherson region, where seven kamikaze drones were also shot down.

KIDNAPPING IN ZAPORIZHZHIA

Ukraine also denounced on Tuesday another kidnapping of two senior officials of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plantthe third in less than a month, according to the Ukrainian atomic agency, Energoatom.

“Russian occupiers once again kidnapped workers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP,” the state company wrote on its Telegram channel.

He explained that the day before “Russian nuclear terrorists” arrested Oleh Kostyukovthe head of the information technology service at the plant, By Oshekathe facility’s deputy general manager, “and they were taken to an unknown location.”

“Currently his fate and his state” of health are unknown, Energoatom noted.

“We urge the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossiand the entire international community to make every effort and take all possible measures to release the employees of the nuclear power plant so that they can return to their jobs”, the company stressed.

This kidnapping occurs after Energoatom already denounced the detention of the deputy director general for Human Resources of the nuclear power plant on the 11th, Vlaeríy Martyniukand last September 30 that of the CEO, Ihor Murashov.

(With information from EFE)

