Kyle Allen Joins Joey King in ‘The In Between,’ Arie Posin to Direct

Paramount Gamers’ supernatural romance “The In Between” has discovered its male lead, with Kyle Allen forged to star reverse Joey King.

Arie Posin has signed on to direct the pic, which relies on an thought by Marc Klein, who additionally penned the script. “The In Between” facilities on a teenage woman (King), who “after surviving a automobile accident that took the lifetime of her boyfriend, believes he’s making an attempt to reconnect along with her from the after world.” Klein and Jamie King function government producers, with Robbie Brenner and Andrew Deane producing alongside Joey King. King beforehand served as an government producer on “The Kissing Sales space 2,” the hit romantic sequence in which she additionally stars.

Allen is greatest identified for taking part in Hawk Lane for 3 seasons alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan in Hulu’s “The Path” and portraying Timothy Campbell in FX’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse.” He’s at the moment featured in a supporting half in Common’s “All My Life.” The actor is primed for an excellent larger 2021, showing as a Jet in Steven Spielberg’s “West Aspect Story” and starring reverse Kathryn Newton in FilmNation’s “The Map of Tiny Excellent Issues,” which is about for launch early in the 12 months on Amazon Prime Video.

Posin beforehand wrote and directed 2005’s “The Chumscrubber,” starring Jamie Bell, Ralph Fiennes and Glenn Shut; and 2013’s “The Face of Love,” with Annette Bening, Ed Harris and Robin Williams.

Allen is repped by UTA, Administration 360 and Imprint. Posin is Repped at WME, Business Leisure and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.