Kyle MacLachlan’s ‘Atlantic Crossing’ Lands at Movistar Plus and ORF

Beta Movie has bought the World Warfare II drama collection “Atlantic Crossing,” starring Kyle MacLachlan and “The Bridge” lead actor Sofia Helin, to Spain’s pay TV supplier Movistar Plus and Austrian public broadcaster ORF. The restricted collection, praised as an “immensely transferring saga” by the Wall Road Journal, might be aired in each international locations later this yr.

The present premiered final week on the U.S. nationwide broadcaster PBS in its Masterpiece strand, beating NBC and Fox in the identical timeslot. The collection ranks quantity 4 at the worldwide high 10 iTunes reveals, in accordance with Flixpatrol.

“Atlantic Crossing” is among the greatest Scandinavian productions to this point and stars MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt alongside Swedish actress Helin as Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha and Tobias Santelmann (“The Final Kingdom”) as her husband.

Primarily based on true occasions, it presents a contemporary perspective on World Warfare II, centering on the story of the Norwegian Crown Princess turning into an influential determine in world politics. The collection was directed by Alexander Eik, produced by Cinenord in co-production with Beta Movie for NRK and Masterpiece. Beta Movie handles world gross sales.

“Atlantic Crossing” has loved successes throughout Europe. Within the Nordic international locations, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, in addition to in Jap Europe, it aired in prime-time slots, breaking information. The collection additionally attracted consideration on the SVOD platforms Magenta TV in Germany and Streamz in Belgium, and might be launched in France, Italy and quite a few Jap European international locations quickly.

Filmed in English and Norwegian, “Atlantic Crossing” had its world premiere in competitors at the worldwide TV pageant Canneseries in October final yr.