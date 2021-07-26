Kyle Richards Hospitalized After Bee Assault At House, Posts Video

Kyle Richards had a lovely horrifying run-in with Mom Nature this weekend — and by means of that we imply she were given stung by means of a host of bees in her space… which despatched her to the sanatorium.

The ‘Actual Housewives’ big name posted a terrifying replace to her IG Tale Sunday… and stated she used to be despatched to the emergency room the day prior to after it sounds as if encountering a whole beehive in her Beverly Hills house… and the black and yellow buggers went after her in an assault.

Kyle has posted surveillance photos from the episode… and you’ll see her working thru her yard because the bees it sounds as if give chase. She says they have been in her hair, her face and actually sting her. The entire whilst she screamed for assist.

We buried the sled a little bit… Kyle says she’s no longer handiest scared of bees, however she’s allergic to them. So this used to be truly a lifestyles or dying second… as a result of she says she couldn’t get her EpiPen to paintings for some explanation why. In spite of everything, she warded off the bees by means of leaping into her puddle.

Kyle says she will snicker about it now as a result of she used to be sooner or later rescued and cared for by means of the native hearth division, whose firefighters arrived when 911 used to be after all referred to as. Talking of the ones guys, she made positive to provide them a large shout-out the following day…she posted a photograph she took with them and thanked her for his or her assist.