Kylian Mbappé confirmed that he made a decision about his future: when will he communicate it

Kylian Mbappé announced that he made a decision regarding his future (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Kylian Mbappé has “practically” decided whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or if he will change teamsbut did not reveal his plans this Sunday during the UNFP Trophy ceremony, where he received the distinction of best player of the season in French Ligue 1. “Yes, yes, practically,” replied the striker when asked if he had made a decision. The mystery of knowing if he stays or goes, presumably to Real Madrid, It’s “almost done.”

Mbappé specified in mixed zone that will announce his decision “before” the French national team matches in June during the League of Nations. The Blues they receive Denmark on June 3, and by then the intrigue about their future is announced clear. Approached by questions about the Pavillon Gabriel stage in Paris, he didn’t let any hint slip, but He thanked: “To the Paris SG that has allowed me to come, to my teammates, to the coach.”

“I continue my story, I continue winning, I never settle and that makes me happy”, he added. Present at the ceremony and at the ‘Best team of the season’, their captain Marquinhos said: “I hope that next season he will win this trophy again”.

“It is always a great pleasure to be here, an honour, that is why I have insisted on coming”, explained the laureate, just before flying to Qatar where his team is making a short stay of two days. “Winning a third time in a row is incredible, thanks to everyone who has voted for me,” Mbappe said.

In May 2019, he took advantage of the rostrum of the players’ union (National Union of Professional Soccer Players) trophies to launch a message, announcing that he was reaching “a second turning point in his career” and that he wanted “more responsibilities” perhaps. in the Paris SG, maybe outside. “I made the mistake three years ago of monopolizing the ceremony, it is not appropriate”, estimated the player about that episode in the past.

Best scorer (25 goals) and top assists (17), Mbappé has flown this season and led Paris SG to their tenth championship title, tying Saint-Etienne’s record. On Saturday in Montpellier (4-0) he assisted Lionel Messi twice and assisted Ángel Di María’s goal, before scoring a penalty goal. Winner of the League of Nations with France, Mbappé failed in the Champions League, but scored both goals for Paris SG in the tie against Real Madrid in the round of 16 (1-0, 1-3).

