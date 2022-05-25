Kylian Mbappé disparaged South American football and explained why a European team could win the World Cup

Kylian Mbappé talked about South American football

The novel about the future Kylian Mbappé came to an end this Monday, after the press conference held by the footballer himself and the president of PSG with the aim of clarifying what had happened.

Now with the renewal contract signed until June 2025Mbappé only thinks about doing the best possible next season, in which he will fight again for the Champions League, but above all for the World Cup in the Qatar World Cup 2022 which will take place between November and December.

He spoke about this topic in a private interview with the media TNT Sports Brasilin which he gave his opinion on who are the candidates to win the trophy most desired by all.

France was the last champion of the League of Nations (Reuters)

“France, of course”assured the young striker with a laugh, when asked about who his five candidates are to win the Cup. “I think Brazil is also a good team, but hthere are several European teams too”he remarked.

“The advantage we have here is that we always play high-level matches, we have the Nations League for example. When we get to the World Cup, we will be ready, ”said Mbappé, who will have to defend the title that he won in Russia 2018.

At the same time, he considered that “Argentina and Brazil don’t play games of a high level to get to the World Cup. In South America football is not as advanced as in Europe. And that’s why when you look at the last World Cups it’s always the Europeans who win.

It is worth clarifying that the last South American team that became champion in a World Cup event was Brazil in the edition of Korea-Japan 2002. In the following 20 years, Italy, Spain, Germany and France were the ones that won the Cup, and only Argentina managed to reach a final (in 2014).

Mbappé will try to defend the title after winning the World Cup in Russia 2018 (Reuters)

In regards to the Albicelestethis Wednesday June 1 will have the opportunity to face a European team when those of Lionel Scaloni face the Italian team by Final at Wembley Stadium in London. The azurrameanwhile, could not qualify for the 2022 Qatar World Cup as it was eliminated at the hands of North Macedonia.

Finally, Mbappé also spoke about his continuity at PSG: “It was difficult to make the decision, because you want to make the best. It is about my future that we are talking about and we do not want to be wrong. One of the factors was my gratitude to PSG, from France, because I am French. To stay in my country a little longer and give them the opportunity to take advantage of my talent and I think that gratitude was important here.”

