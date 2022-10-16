Kylian Mbappé’s blunt answer when asked if he asked to leave PSG in January

Kylian Mbappé spoke about the rumors of leaving PSG in January 2023 (Reuters)

Completed the triumph of PSG 1-0 with a goal from Neymar against Olympique de Marseille, Kylian Mbappe He faced the microphones in the corridors of the Parc des Princes and broke the silence before the press, who hours before had stated that the striker had decided to leave Paris in January 2023 because he is not comfortable in a star-studded squad.

Rumors of a problematic coexistence with Neymar inside the field of play and the arrival of Lionel Messi that overshadowed his star poster within the team, generated the blunt response of the world champion with France in 2018 regarding his future.

“I am very happy here and I have never asked to leave in January”replied the 23-year-old striker after the victory against Marseille, four days after the controversy over his alleged desire to leave the Parisian club.

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar celebrate together the goal that gave PSG victory against Olympique Marseille (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

The player who played for AS Monaco confirmed that he is not “involved in any way” in the rumor that the French media released about his desire to leave in the January market, which emerged before the Champions League match against Benfica.

“That information that emerged on the day of the match I did not understand, I was as surprised as everyone. People may think that I am involved, I am not involved at all, ”Mbappé insisted.

The footballer, who was close to moving to Real Madrid, renewed his contract at Paris Saint Germain in May 2022 after arduous negotiations. The information that the media gave about his intention to leave his club had as a source his family environment.

Mbappé denied that his intimates could have leaked information and told what he was doing the day the news broke: “I was taking a nap and my environment was at my little brother’s game (Ethan, with PSG in Youth League), so nobody from my environment was there”, he insisted. “We were shocked when we found out.”

Kylian Mbappé played against Olympique de Marseille in PSG’s victory in Paris (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

Regarding the information revealed this week by Mediapart in which PSG would have commissioned a communication agency to create a “army” of fake accounts Twitter to carry out “violent and dirty” campaigns against personalities, including Mbappé, the player avoided comment.

“I am a soccer player. The most important thing for me is to play, to give my best on the pitch, if I start to spread out too much I get tired very quickly. When you play for PSG you know what you’re getting into, you know what it’s going to entail in the good, in the bad. Everyone who comes here knows it, we warned you. But we are only focused on winning games and winning titles. President? I haven’t seen him, I saw him today (Sunday) before the game and he wished us luck”, closed Kylian, who precisely assisted Neymar for the victory against Olympique de Marseille.

