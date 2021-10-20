Kylian Mbappe’s phrase about Lionel Messi that excites PSG

Mbappé and Messi, the society that promises great joys for PSG (Reuters)

With a double from his new idol, Lionel Messi, the París Saint-Germain (PSG) came back and won 3-2 at RB Leipzig this Tuesday in the third day of the group stage of the Champions League. But despite the many of the Argentine, the figure of the party was Kylian Mbappé, key in every dangerous action of the Parisian team that leads its area above the Manchester City.

“I am here to help the club, so that we play our best. If I’m good, it’s because my teammates put me in the best conditions. But victory is the most important thing, in a difficult moment ”, declared the French gunner, who acknowledged that the team has not yet found its best version, although, according to him, it is on the right path to achieve it.

In this sense, he asked for patience: “This is no excuse, but we had a lot of players absent so far this season. In the other championships, they postponed the matches. We play them. In the league, we can be a bit industrious, but we have nine wins in ten games. We have to do better, it’s true. At the moment, we are not playing well, we are winning. But I think we have to play better to win with more serenity“.

The best of PSG in the victory against RB Leipzig was seen when he and Mesi hit it off in some attacking actions: “We met tonight, it was good. Now, ney (absent due to injury) will return. All three of us will have to be good too. We will need all three and all the others to be efficient. But it is easy to play with Messi“, He declared in a phrase that excites the fans of PSG because it is evident that this society can bring great joy to the institution.

PSG leads Group A with 7 points, one more than Manchester City (Reuters)

For its part, Mauricio Pochettino He highlighted that it has top-class footballers who allow the team to adapt to different styles of play and despite not having their own, they can continue to add three: “Kylian’s qualities are perfect for playing in transition. When you have Leo, with his passing quality, Hakimi and Mendes on the wings capable of attacking spaces … You can play like that. Yes but we can also progress in the positional game, but that takes time”.

The Argentine coach acknowledged that his team did not have the best performance, but maintained that they are working every day to improve and there is always something to rescue: “Leipzig is a team capable of creating chances. It was very dangerous. But I think we show character. We fight in difficulty. We show a certain organization to attack the game, to endure and show the talent we have. We will improve over time, I have no doubts. “

PSG had anticipated the start of the match by means of MbappéBut the German team, with zero points after three games, took advantage of the defensive weaknesses of their rival to turn the game around with goals from the Portuguese André Silva and the Frenchman Nordi Mukiele. Finally appeared Messi with two goals, the second from a penalty, to reverse the score and give joy to the public that filled the Parque de los Príncipes.

KEEP READING:

With two goals, Messi saved PSG and gave them the victory against Leipzig for the Champions League

Two goals and a luxury that disoriented the rival: Messi’s pearls at PSG-Leipzig

This was the emotional reunion between Ronaldinho and Messi in the preview of the PSG match

Liverpool prevailed with authority and complicated the future of Atlético Madrid in the Champions League