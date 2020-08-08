Kylie Jenner Appears in ‘WAP’ Video by Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

The discharge of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative single “WAP” on Friday introduced with it an equally vivacious music video, which has since sat on the prime of YouTube’s trending web page. The video includes a slew of well-known company: Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose and Kylie Jenner, who makes a dramatic 20-second look clad in leopard print. Nevertheless, some followers aren’t happy with Jenner’s cameo.

Followers praised Cardi and Megan for spotlighting Black and Brown ladies, however lamented Jenner’s look, who is commonly accused of appropriating Black tradition. Quickly sufficient, a petition appeared on Change.org calling for the removing of Jenner from the video.

Created by the customers Nini YouTube, Megan Hotties and Bardo Gangs, the petition’s caption states: “The video was excellent till we noticed Okay and I wished to throw my cellphone.” Those that signed the petition agree, with one commenting: “I used to be fortunately having fun with my each day cup of Brown ladies till that tradition stealing colonizer confirmed up and made me spill.” One other signee mentioned, “She is a tradition vulture who doesn’t keep in mind how her personal complexion seems! Down with the tradition vultures!”

On the time of publication, the petition has greater than 50,00zero signatures.

Although Cardi didn’t tackle Jenner’s cameo particularly, she hinted on the state of affairs on Twitter by writing, “I wanna say thanks to each girl that was part of my video! The truth that you made time in your schedules means lots to me! It was so vital to me to incorporate completely different ladies which might be completely different races and are available from completely different backgrounds, however are so highly effective and influential.”

I wanna say thanks to each girl that was aside of my video! The truth that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so vital to me to incorporate completely different ladies,which might be completely different races and are available from completely different backgrounds however are so highly effective and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

In the meantime, Twitter customers continued to share their opinions on the matter and theories as to why Jenner was concerned.

Jenner has but to answer the backlash, and as a substitute shared behind-the-scenes pictures and photographs from the music video shoot on Instagram.

View this put up on Instagram #WAP A put up shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

Watch the total music video for “WAP” under.