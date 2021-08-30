Kylie Jenner Pregnant TikTok Video Reportedly Leaked 24-year-old Anticipating 2d Kid With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner pregnant TikTok video leaked: Kylie Jenner is trending once more on social media in regards to the information of her being pregnant. Many fanatics speculate that the preferred persona is pregnant and can quickly give delivery to her 2d kid. In a contemporary interview with Caitlyn Jenner on TMZ, she printed that she is anticipating her nineteenth kid, however the title isn’t.

The rumors have been showed after Kylie Jenner’s TikTok video went viral. The video was once posted beneath the title @carolinecaresalot. The Tiktok video displays the twenty fourth anniversary that took place on August 10.

On her birthday, she organizes a small collecting at her house the place a few of her pals accrued for her celebration. In line with the video, Kylie Jenner’s twenty second celebration seems like an enormous “22” floral ornament on a yacht.

Kylie Jenner pregnant TikTok leaked video speculating pregnancy

Kylie Jenner makes a just right choice through web hosting a small collecting at her house all over the pandemic. However hypothesis about Kylie Jenner’s being pregnant rose when none of her pals shared a unmarried submit with the birthday boy. Kylie herself hasn’t shared a submit.

i fake i’m stunned through the experiences that Kylie Jenner is pregnant although the theories about tiktok had been telling me for weeks %.twitter.com/01IueOWCFb — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 20, 2021

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t shared any posts on Birthday Lady. As an alternative, she shared a birthday photograph and selected to percentage an outdated photograph of Kylie from when she was once a child.

Kylie Jenner trending on-line on her twenty second birthday. On her birthday, she shared a photograph of her preserving a wine glass at house. However a photograph she shared through Kim confirmed Kylie Jenner dressed in faded inexperienced guidelines.

Kylie isn’t anticipated to take or percentage a unmarried photograph at the similar day as her celebration.

Kylie Jenner’s being pregnant rumor began two months in the past when she was once noticed with Travis Scott on a romantic getaway in New York Town.

Lately, she has a 3-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster. She additionally helps to keep her first being pregnant a secret. She gave delivery to Stormi on February 1, 2018.