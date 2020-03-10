Kylo Ren And Rey Star Wars Deepfake Gives Reylo Shippers A Pride And Prejudice Proposal

After all, if you’re a Star Wars fan, by now you’ve possible seen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — If not I am about to get into larger spoilers — and know the way the desire they/gained’t they story of Rey and Kylo Ren ends. Reylo lastly turned a factor, however just for a quick second as Ben Solo emerged from some rubble to save lots of and kiss Rey earlier than changing into one with the pressure. Extra on that ending and what it means right here.