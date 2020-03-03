Kyra Sedgwick to Lead ABC Comedy Pilot ‘My Village’

Kyra Sedgwick is ready to star within the ABC multi-camera comedy “My Village,” Selection has discovered.

Within the present, empty-nester mother Jean Raines (Sedgwick) wonders how she ended up alone whereas her youngsters stay their greatest lives 1000’s of miles away. She decides her place is together with her household and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her youngsters understand they may really want her greater than they thought.

Jean is additional described as earthy, unfiltered, and emotional. Born and raised in Iowa, she is sensible and may’t be bothered with sugar coating. Very snug in her personal pores and skin, Jean just isn’t a pure match within the Los Angeles tradition of anti-aging cures and butt implants. She is an individual that individuals speak in confidence to, besides generally her personal youngsters. She is a fierce defender of her household and can cease at nothing to shield her connection to them. The sudden lack of her husband has left her a tad neurotic when it comes to worrying in regards to the well-being of the individuals she loves.

The function would mark a return to ABC for Sedgwick, who beforehand starred within the community’s drama sequence “Ten Days within the Valley.” Her greatest recognized tv credit score is TNT’s “The Nearer,” on which she starred for seven seasons. She has additionally made a number of memorable appearances on the NBC (and previously Fox) comedy “Brooklyn 9-9” as Madeline Wuntch. Her movie credit embrace “The Fringe of Seventeen,” “One thing to Speak About,” “The Possession,” “The Sport Plan,” and “Coronary heart and Souls.”

Kari Lizer is writing and govt producing the pilot. Sony Footage Tv and ABC Studios will produce, with Lizer at present underneath an total deal at Sony. Pam Fryman is connected to direct.