Kyrgios debuted at the Australian Open with his own show: he served from below and celebrated the victory by drinking beer from the fans

Despite the absence of Novak Djokovic at Australian Open continues the show hand in hand Nick Kyrgios. The tennis player appeared before his public to debut in the contest against the British Liam Broady Y He earned applause from the start.

Is that the Australian starred one of the shots that characterizes him and for which he was highly questioned since he began to do so, by closing a point with a serve from below that completely surprised the 28-year-old Englishman, who had just qualified in the previous phase.

However, the moment that attracted the most attention was when, after beating his rival, he approached to sign some autographs and took a drink of beer from a fan’s glass.

Kyrgios stunned with a low serve at the Australian Open

In the images captured by the official broadcast, the Australian could be seen signing some autographs surrounded by fans, something atypical in sport after the outbreak of the coronavirus on the planet. At one point one of those present brought him a glass and, after smelling it to see what drink it was, he smiled, refused, and finally took a sip.

“Front row seat to Nick Kyrgios show,” posted the tournament’s Twitter account regarding the other episode. The point came during the first set, which she dominated from the start with a premature break. It was then that the native of Canberra won the applause of all those present at the Melbourne Arena when he executed a serve under and between the legs that Broady could not return effectively.

As if that were not enough, after winning the duel for 6-4, 6-4 and 6-3 the australian celebrated imitating the celebration of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo: “Siu”, wrote the official account of the Australian Open comparing both references in their respective disciplines.

Kyrgios celebrated the victory imitating the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo (Reuters)

This is not the first time that the extroverted 26-year-old tennis player has surprised with one of these serves. You have to go back to April 2019 to see how this type of service began to be installed on the circuit when surprised Serbian Dusan Lajovic at the Miami Masters 1000.

Three months later, his serve toured the world again by doing it in a duel against Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon. In the press conference after his loss, Kyrgios was asked about this type of serve: “When I served from behind against him, it was because I was tired and because he received so far back that I needed to get him out of that place. It is something strategic, but sometimes it seems that nobody dares to cross a line. Only when I did it did the others feel in a position to try it”, he explained.

The Australian beat Liam Broady in his debut (Reuters)

Nick Kyrgios, who reappeared in an official match after his last appearance at the US Open, it was surpassed in its premiere for the eighth time in his career. Now his next rival will be the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2), who also beat Swiss Henri Laaksonen in three sets.

“We are going to play in the Rod Laver. He is an amazing player. But I’m focused on tomorrow’s doubles with Thanasi”, said the Australian. Along the same lines, his compatriot Alex De Miñaur (32nd) also made his debut in the competition by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, 6-3.

