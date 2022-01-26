Kyrgios exploded, finished off a ball against the stands and hit a child: the tennis player’s reaction in the middle of the match after his mistake

The Australian hit a kid with a ball and gave him a racket as an apology

Despite being eliminated from the Australian Open singles draw by Daniil Medvedev in the second round, Nick Kyrgios continues to give what to talk about in the contest by moving his shows to the doubles category, where he continues to add victories.

On this occasion, the Australian prevailed with his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis to the couple formed by the German Tim Puetz and the New Zealander Michael Venus for advance to the semi-finals of the first Grand Slam of the year.

However, during the match, the Canberra native he stood out again due to an episode of fury that worried everyone, but after the action of the local tennis player it ended with the applause and the ovation of the entire venue.

Kyrgios’ reaction to seeing what had happened

The play in question occurred during the fourth game when Kokkinakis missed his first serve. Michael Venus returned the shot as the umpire announced that the play had been nullified by “Let.” The ball went straight to the area where Kyrgios was, who, despite hearing the judge’s decision, continued with the action and finished with force.

The Australian was never going to imagine how his execution would end. His shot went straight to the head of a child who was watching the game from the stands. The eyes quickly turned to the little boy who began to cry when he felt the impact.

When the tennis player realized what had happened, his face showed his total regret. The game stopped for a few seconds to check that everything was fine with the little one, until finally the Bad boy of the ATP asked for a time to give him a gift as an apology.

It was then that he took a racket from his bag and went to the area of ​​the stands where the boy was with his family. Between applause and ovations the little one received the gift and her tears turned from sorrow to joy at the unexpected gift.

The game resumed and the Australian couple prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in two hours and fifteen minutes to access the semifinals of the tournament. In the next instance, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will face the Spanish Marcel Granollers and the Argentine Horacio Zeballos, who did their thing by beating the Slovakian Filip Polasek and the Australian John Peers (7-6 [7/5] and 6-4).

