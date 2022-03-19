Kyrgios had a moment of fury in the middle of the Indian Wells game and involved Ben Stiller: “Shall I tell him how he has to act?”

Nick Kyrgios’ fight with Ben Stiller in Indian Wells

Many of the parties Nick Kyrgios They have moments of tension, but rarely have they starred one of the most famous actors in the world. In his fall before Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of Indian Wellsthe Australian player starred in a crossover with one of the fans and ended up involving Ben Stillerwho is a huge tennis fan and was sitting close to the conflict.

During the third set of the match, Kyrgios interrupted his serve in one of the games most important to face a person from the public who was speaking to him. “Just relax! Are you playing? Are you a good tennis player? Exactly, then why are you talking?”shot the tennis player aussie.

It so happened that he was very close Ben Stillerdeclared fan of Rafael Nadalwho was in the stands accompanied by his wife Christine Taylor cheering on the Spanish tennis player and became part of the discussion.

Nick Kyrgios was eliminated in Indian Wells by Rafael Nadal (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

“Do I tell him (Ben Stiller) how he has to act? No!”sentenced Kyrgioswhich provoked laughter from the entire stadium, including the actor who is known for his roles in films such as crazy about mary O Zoolander, among other. The former number 13 in the ATP ranking continued with the match and finally fell defeated by 7-6 (7-0), 5-7 and 6-4 in 2 hours and 46 minutes.

Ben Stiller recently acknowledged that Nadal He is one of his favorite tennis players. “I am a huge fan of Rafa and what he has done at the Australian Open this year has been amazing. Well, this year he hasn’t lost any games yet, he’s having an impressive season.”, said the famous actor in an interview on the Spanish TV program ‘El Hormiguero’.

Ben Stille went to Indian Wells to encourage Rafael Nadal (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Kyrgios (132nd)who came by invitation to Indian Wellswas dispatched with a series of luxuries in his duel against the Mallorcan of 35 years: he got to take out twice from below and one of them between the legs, which generated the astonishment of the 10.000 people present in the stadium. Although he also brought out the rebellious side of him when he broke his racket or when arguing with the umpire for a double fault.

