Kyrgios’ new show at the ATP in Washington: he asked a fan where to get the match point and won the match

The entertainment that Nick Kyrgios he gives to the spectators in each of his matches that no other personality on the circuit achieves. The Australian, champion of the Australian Open in doubles and Wimbledon finalist in singles during this 2022, continues to do his thing in the ATP 500 de Washington. In his resounding 6-3, 6-2 victory against the American Marcos Gironthe native of Canberra He approached one of the stands before closing the game and relived one of his crazy things.

With match point in his favor, Nick walked slowly to the back of the court and began chatting with a fan dressed in orange. The tennis player asked the supporter where he should win to close the victory. After a brief exchange of words, Kyrgios turned and prepared to serve: the first attempt went into the net while the second forced the opponent’s error that left the ball on his side of the court.

“In 2019 I just did it when I had a match point: I asked someone in the stands. I think it’s a special experience for someone who has paid to come and see you play, they can go home with a souvenir. It can be either a small child or an adult fan like today, I think it’s something quite special. I wish I had had moments like this when I went to watch tennis matches, ”explained the Australian at a press conference about his peculiar actions.

The moment when Nick approaches the stands to chat with the fan (Photo: AP Photo)

It is not the first time that Nick has performed such an action: in the 2019 edition of the Washington ATP approached a man when the third set tie-break marked 8-7 in his favor over Stéfanos Tsitsipás and received the directive on how to serve. Once again, the idea was a success and Kyrgios lifted the title in the US capital. This letter is added to the low serves, luxurious points and controversial interventions that made him one of the most loved and also most criticized tennis players in the sport.

In the next round they will face the local Tommy Paul with the hope of advancing on the path towards recovering the crown that he achieved three editions ago. On the other side of the frame, Sebastian Baez will collide with Sebastian Korda for the second round.

