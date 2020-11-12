Kyuhyun, Sunmi, Song Mino, And Lee Hae Ri Share Thoughts On Judging New Competition Show “Sing Once more”

The junior judges on “Sing Once more” shared their ideas about taking over their roles in addition to key factors to look out for within the present!

“Sing Once more” is a “rebooting” audition program that can give unknown or forgotten singers one other likelihood to take the stage and present their expertise in entrance of the general public. It’s helmed by the producers of “Sugar Man,” and it will likely be hosted by Lee Seung Gi.

The dream group of judges contains the senior panel Yoo Hee Yeol, Lee Solar Hee, Jeon In Kwon, and Kim Ea Na and the junior panel Song Mino of WINNER, Kyuhyun of Tremendous Junior, Sunmi, and Lee Hae Ri of Davichi.

Sunmi stated, “It’s an honor that my identify is included within the lineup of this highly effective group of judges” and vowed to do her finest. Lee Hae Ri stated, “That is my first time judging auditions, so I’m very excited and nervous. I’ll really feel a way of duty as I tackle the function.”

Kyuhyun, who debuted with Tremendous Junior in 2006, commented, “I’ve already develop into the junior choose with probably the most years of expertise.” He stated, “Because the consultant of the juniors, I’ll be sure that the juniors don’t lose our nerve among the many senior judges and are capable of converse up.”

When requested what the distinction is between them and the seniors with their expertise and longer careers, Song Mino said that he thinks the juniors is likely to be higher at understanding immediately’s rapidly altering developments and sharing details about them.

Every choose additionally talked about their very own judging standards. Lee Hae Ri stated, “Since I’m a singer, I feel I’ll most likely focus a variety of my consideration on their talent at conveying the tune.”

Sunmi and Song Mino stated that they is likely to be wanting extra at whether or not the contestants can command the stage with their performances. Kyuhyun said, “Their singing expertise are vital however I feel I’ll have a look at whether or not they can contact the hearts of the listeners.”

Song Mino has private expertise with competitors reveals as he was the runner-up on “Show Me the Cash 4.” When requested to offer tricks to the contestants, Song Mino stated that an important factor when he was on the present was specializing in every efficiency.

“Everybody will doubtless be very nervous however since they’ve practiced so arduous to get so far, I feel they’ll have the ability to captivate the viewers with their efficiency in the event that they imagine in themselves and focus,” stated Song Mino.

The junior judges had been requested to explain the important thing factors of the present. Kyuhyun stated, “‘Sing Once more’ is totally different from different audition reveals in that the contestants have already debuted as soon as earlier than, so their singing expertise will after all be nice and also you’ll have the ability to hear the distinctive music tales of every of the contestants.”

Sunmi added, “The judges all have totally different fields of specialty, characters, and types, and it’s best to look out for our chemistry too.”

This system additionally not too long ago shared a preview for the primary episode! It begins with contestants introducing themselves, and singers describe themselves as former idols, musical actors, heavy metallic musicians, indie and trot singers, and extra. Some even say that they had hit songs or took half in well-known drama OSTs.

The teaser reveals the judges being shocked by lots of the contestants that they acknowledge. Lee Hae Ri says, “I as soon as coated this individual’s tune on tv.” The captions clarify that there are lots of totally different causes that folks determined to participate within the present, and among the contestants got here on as a result of the general public solely is aware of their music and never themselves.

Lee Seung Gi explains that each one the contestants will likely be competing on the present as a quantity, somewhat than with their names. The video goes on to indicate previews of the passionate performances by the singers.

Get a glimpse of “Sing Once more” under!

“Sing Once more” premieres on November 16 at 10:30 p.m. KST on JTBC.

