Kyung Soo Jin And Lee Hee Joon Suppress Their Emotions As They Hunt For The Predator In “Mouse”

tvN’s “Mouse” has launched stills of Lee Hee Joon and Kyung Soo Jin forward of the upcoming episode!

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge towards the serial killer who murdered his dad and mom. The two group as much as observe down an evil psychopathic predator.

In the earlier episode, the predator took Kim Han Gook (Kim Ha Eon) hostage with the menace, “Discover the explanation why I’m killing youngsters and announce it on broadcast.” The episode offered a stunning plot twist on the finish as Jung Ba Reum coolly appeared in entrance of a trembling youngster sporting a masks.

In distinction to their initially assured angle when being provoked by the predator, Go Moo Chi and Choi Hong Joo (Kyung Soo Jin) now stand frozen in confusion. The stills present the pair holding a particular stay broadcast as requested by the predator, however Go Moo Chi retains elevating his voice on the digicam, unable to carry again his anger. In the meantime, Choi Hong Joo works to manage her facial expressions, though her eyes reveal her blended feelings. It stays to be seen if they’ll uncover the reply that the predator is searching for.

It was mentioned that all through filming the tense scenes, each Lee Hee Joon and Kyung Soo Jin maintained an expert angle as they quietly checked their footage. They additionally introduced a hush to the set as they portrayed the suppressed anger felt by their characters, proving their standing as veteran actors.

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “After the earlier episode’s ending through which Lee Seung Gi appeared within the secret room, viewers have been developing with all types of theories. The reality will progressively be revealed by means of the upcoming episodes. Stay up for the fifth episode which can enrapture viewers with the persevering with battle of wits between monsters and hunters.”

The subsequent episode of “Mouse” airs on March 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

