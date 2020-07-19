Kyung Soo Jin And Yoon Shi Yoon Feel Opposite Emotions As They Lock Eyes In “Practice”

OCN’s “Practice” has shared a peek at Kyung Soo Jin and Yoon Shi Yoon within the upcoming episode of the drama.

“Practice,” starring Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin, is a sci-fi thriller about two parallel universes that type as a result of a single alternative made on the night time of a homicide.

Yoon Shi Yoon takes on the function of Search engine optimization Do Gained, a violent crimes detective and group chief on the Mu Kyeong Police Station. In universe “A,” Search engine optimization Do Gained lives with guilt weighing his coronary heart down, as his father killed the daddy of Han Search engine optimization Kyung (performed Kyung Soo Jin) 12 years in the past, and works to atone for his father’s sins. However in universe “B,” his father’s crime leads him into a lifetime of corruption. Han Search engine optimization Kyung in universe “A” overcomes the trauma of her father’s loss of life because of Search engine optimization Do Gained’s kindness, whereas universe “B” Han Search engine optimization Kyung lives on harboring deep hatred for her father’s assassin.

Spoilers

In the earlier episodes, universe “A” Han Search engine optimization Kyung was killed by somebody who arrived on a mysterious prepare, and Search engine optimization Do Gained sobbed over the loss of life of the girl he vowed to guard ceaselessly. When he found the mysterious prepare, he stepped inside and traveled to universe “B,” the place he bumped into Han Search engine optimization Kyung of the parallel world.

In new stills, Search engine optimization Do Gained and Han Search engine optimization Kyung are sitting reverse one another in an interrogation room. Han Search engine optimization Kyung reveals a cynical and chilly angle, whereas Search engine optimization Do Gained seems to be at her longingly. Search engine optimization Do Gained’s fingers are handcuffed, including to the rigidity of the scenario. It stays to be seen why Han Search engine optimization Kyung is interrogating Search engine optimization Do Gained.

Whereas filming the scene of the encounter between the two people from completely different parallel universes, Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin totally analyzed their strains and mentioned with the director and employees to create the proper scene. Kyung Soo Jin was particularly praised by the employees for depicting a very completely different Han Search engine optimization Kyung in the opposite world.

The drama’s manufacturing group revealed, “Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin are portraying their characters Search engine optimization Do Gained and Han Search engine optimization Kyung realistically with their nice teamwork. Please watch the published on July 19 to search out out why the 2 folks from completely different worlds are seated in an interrogation room collectively.”

“Practice” airs each Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode beneath whilst you wait!

Watch Now

Supply (1)