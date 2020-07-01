Kyung Soo Jin And Yoon Shi Yoon From Parallel Universes Have Tense Confrontation In “Practice”

OCN’s upcoming weekend drama “Practice” has shared new stills of Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin getting right into a heated confrontation.

“Practice” is about to be a “parallel universe thriller” and a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of the world splitting into two parallel universes on account of a single selection made on the night time of a homicide.

Yoon Shi Yoon takes on the function of Search engine marketing Do Received, a police detective who rises to the place of workforce chief at a younger age for his dedication to his job. In universe “A,” he’s a police officer who’s attempting to atone for his father’s crimes whereas in universe “B,” he falls right into a harmful path of corruption on account of his father’s crimes. Kyung Soo Jin takes on the function of Han Search engine marketing Kyung, who’s a prosecutor who has overcome life’s hardships with love in universe “A” and a police officer who has held on to life with resentment in universe “B.”

The brand new stills present the primary fateful assembly between Search engine marketing Do Received from universe “A” and Han Search engine marketing Kyung from universe “B” after their parallel universes cross over. Issues aren’t clean crusing between the 2 as Han Search engine marketing Kyung confronts Search engine marketing Do Received with rage in her eyes whereas he has sorrow and remorse in his eyes. What’s extra intriguing is that Search engine marketing Do Received is in handcuffs and locked up in jail within the totally different universe, eliciting curiosity to understand how he ended up there.

The manufacturing employees of “Practice” acknowledged, “Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin are such nice actors who carry each scene to life, leaving everybody on set in awe. Please anticipate the 2 worlds that Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin will navigate.”

“Practice” is about to premiere on July 11 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki. Catch a teaser for the drama beneath:

