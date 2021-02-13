Kyung Soo Jin Transforms Into Producing Director With Mysterious Past In Upcoming Drama “Mouse”

tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Mouse” shared a sneak peek at Kyung Soo Jin’s upcoming transformation!

“Mouse” is about an upright however naive younger police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a lawless detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who cares for nothing however revenge after a serial killer murdered his mother and father when he was a toddler. The 2 of them staff as much as chase down an evil predator who’s described as being within the “prime 1 %” of psychopaths.

In the drama, Kyung Soo Jin performs performs producing director Choi Hong Joo who has quite a few awards below her belt regardless of her younger age. As a toddler, Choi Hong Joo was used as a pawn to catch a assassin, and she or he harbors a painful secret behind her regular façade.

On February 13, the drama shared a primary glimpse of Kyung Soo Jin as Choi Hong Joo. Choi Hong Joo is interviewing somebody, and she or he gazes on the individual in entrance of her with significant, considerate eyes. She is totally centered on what he has to say, and she or he grips onto her pen as if she’s ready to put in writing down something essential. In the center of the interview, she quietly lowers her gaze and turns into misplaced in thought for a very long time. Followers are curious to see how Kyung Soo Jin will deliver her new position to life.

Kyung Soo Jin impressed the manufacturing staff by rigorously taking note of not solely the looks elements of her character, comparable to make-up and costumes, but in addition the best way she speaks and acts as a way to replicate the precise picture of her job as a producing director.

The actress commented, “The primary taking pictures isn’t solely my first assembly with new folks, but in addition my first time exhibiting my character, so I was very nervous. Luckily, the director and employees members handled me comfortably, so I used to be in a position to end the primary filming nicely. I’m wanting ahead to the remainder of the filming as a result of I’m able to work in an excellent drama with an incredible employees and good actors like Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, and Park Ju Hyun.”

The manufacturing staff shared, “Kyung Soo Jin all the time provides vitality on the set with a smile on her face, however as soon as taking pictures begins, her facial expressions and the look in her eyes change, and she or he awes everybody along with her professionalism. Please assist Kyung Soo Jin who will deliver extra pressure to the drama as somebody who will do something to search out out the reality.”

“Mouse” premieres on March 3 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at a trailer right here!

In the meantime, watch Kyung Soo Jin in “Practice“:

