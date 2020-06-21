Kyungri Opens Up About Struggling With 9MUSES’ Sudden Disbandment

On the newest episode of “On and Off,” Kyungri revealed that she went via a tough time after 9MUSES’ disbandment final 12 months.

Throughout the June 20 broadcast of the tvN actuality present, the singer spoke actually about how she coped together with her group’s sudden disbandment, which was first introduced in February 2019.

“I spent about seven to eight years as a member of 9MUSES, however we abruptly ended up halting our actions in the future,” recalled Kyungri. “I feel it left me type of shell-shocked.”

“We had been getting ready to launch an album,” she continued, “but it surely didn’t find yourself being launched, and our actions got here to a halt. It was so sudden.”

The singer grew visibly emotional as she went on, “I had a such a tough time again then. I wished to not less than do one thing alone, so for some time, I attempted to fill my schedule with promotions and actions, however my emotions didn’t change. So I introduced every part to a full cease, and I took a number of months off.”

She defined, “I spotted that I couldn’t preserve working whereas feeling the way in which I used to be feeling again then.”

Whereas watching the footage of Kyungri’s interview from the studio, fellow visitor Yubin empathized together with her emotions and shared that she had gone via an analogous expertise after Surprise Women’ disbandment in 2017.

Yubin remarked, “I poured all of my ardour into this one factor, after which all of it vanished like a mirage.” Kyungri agreed, “Every thing abruptly disappeared.”

Kyungri first joined 9MUSES as a brand new member in 2012. After the group disbanded in February 2019, she went on to half methods together with her longtime company Star Empire in July of that 12 months.

