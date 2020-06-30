Kyungri Talks About Her New YouTube Channel And What She’s Been Up To Lately

Kyungri featured in a pictorial for the newest difficulty of Dazed Korea, the place she talked about life after the disbandment of 9MUSES in early 2019.

Kyungri, who signed with YNK Leisure earlier this yr, stated, “After being in a woman group for eight years, as of late, I’m resting in my very own approach and taking a while to higher myself. I’m taking appearing classes, exercising, and spending time on self-development. I’m consuming effectively, and I’m resting effectively. That’s been the place I’ve been discovering a variety of pleasure.”

Not too long ago, Kyungri began a YouTube channel alongside DIA TV referred to as Lifetime of Gyeongree. She stated that in her hiatus, her want to speak with followers grew. “The channel was simply launched, so I’ve been making an attempt out various things. What I’m sure of is that you simply’ll have the ability to see varied sides of me with none restrictions. I’m going to proceed with my [other YouTube channel] [Gyeongree’s Path (literal translation)], but it surely’s going to be totally different from Lifetime of Gyeongree, which I’m engaged on with content material consultants. Gyeongree’s Path goes to have a unique vibe, as a channel the place I present my on a regular basis life.”

