L.A. County Announces New Stay-at-Home Order as COVID-19 Cases Climb

Los Angeles County officers have introduced a brand new stay-at-home order to take impact Monday, Nov. 30.

The three-week order was introduced on Friday, as the county confirmed 4,544 new instances of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths. This introduced the county’s five-day common as much as 4,751.

Although the brand new order shouldn’t be as restrictive as the one put into place within the spring, all L.A. residents should keep at dwelling as a lot as potential and put on a masks once they exit their households. The order prohibits all gatherings between people who find themselves not residents of the identical family.

“Residents are suggested to remain dwelling as a lot as potential and all the time put on a face overlaying over their nostril and mouth when they’re exterior their family and round others,” the Los Angeles County Division of Public Well being mentioned within the announcement.

Nevertheless, attending out of doors church providers and protests are nonetheless allowed. Companies stay open, although at a restricted capability, and out of doors eating is banned at eating places, which was decided by the near-statewide restricted safer-at-home order final week. Seashores, trails and parks are nonetheless open, however can’t be used to carry gatherings with these exterior of 1’s family.

The stay-at-home order will keep in place till Dec. 20 to cease the unfold of COVID-19.

“We all know we’re asking so much from so many who’ve been sacrificing for months on finish,” Public Well being Director Barbara Ferrer mentioned in a press release. “Performing with collective urgency proper now could be important if we wish to put a cease to this surge.”