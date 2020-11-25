L.A. County Officials Identify ‘Wipeout’ Contestant Who Died

The ‘Wipeout’ contestant who died after finishing the sport present’s impediment course final week has been recognized as 38-year-old Michael Paredes.

The Los Angeles County Dept. medical expert and coroner’s workplace confirmed the id of the contestant to Selection, including that Paredes’ post-mortem continues to be pending. In accordance with the county’s public data, Paredes died on Nov. 19, a day after filming the present.

Paredes’ quick household couldn’t be reached for remark.

As beforehand reported, sources near manufacturing stated that Paredes, then unidentified, had accomplished the “Wipeout” course on Nov. 18, then required medical consideration afterward. He was attended to by on-site emergency professionals earlier than paramedics have been referred to as to the set and transported him to an area hospital. TMZ had first reported information of the demise.

“We’re devastated to have discovered of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the household,” a TBS spokesperson stated Friday. The present, which initially ran on Disney’s ABC between 2008 and 2014, was rebooted by WarnerMedia-owned TBS in April.

“We provide our heartfelt condolences to the household and our ideas are with them right now,” added a consultant from Endemol Shine North America, the manufacturing firm behind “Wipeout.”

All “Wipeout” contestants endure medical exams earlier than they’re cleared to take part. The present is taking a break from filming for the Thanksgiving vacation, as beforehand deliberate, and can resume manufacturing within the close to future.