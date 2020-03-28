L.A. County Orders Closure of Beaches and Hiking Trails

These hoping to flee to the seaside this weekend after being pent up at dwelling are out of luck.

On Friday, Los Angeles County ordered the closure of seashores and mountain climbing trails, hoping to keep away from the crowds that would trigger the unfold of the coronavirus.

State and native officers had beforehand ordered the closure of seaside parking tons. However they selected Friday to ratchet up the restrictions, because the quantity of instances continues to climb quickly.

“It’s essential that we restrict entry to non-essential locations the place crowds have been gathering,” stated Barbara Ferrer, the director of the L.A. County Division of Public Well being. “I understand how onerous that is, and I understand how remoted everybody feels, however we’re on this collectively.”

Restrooms and bike trails on the seaside will even be closed, as will seaside entry factors. Some county parks will stay open. Ferrer suggested folks to remain at dwelling as a lot as attainable, and to proceed to remain distanced from folks once they do exit.

Town of Los Angeles will even shut Venice Seaside and Cabrillo Seaside, in San Pedro, stated L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“We’ll guarantee that is the legislation and that’s enforced,” Garcetti stated at a press convention on Friday. “99.99% of this may be carried out with none legal penalty, however we’re ready if anyone is an outlier, as a result of one individual could be a superspreader. One individual can kill somebody.”

The county introduced that 5 further folks have died of the virus within the county since Thursday, and that 257 new instances have been recognized.

Ferrer stated that instances have tripled in L.A. County within the final six days, and are more likely to double each 4 to 6 days. Whereas noting that knowledge is unreliable at this level as a result of scarce testing, she stated it might not be unreasonable to anticipate instances to proceed to extend for the following two to a few weeks.