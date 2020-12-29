L.A. Health Department Asks Film Industry to Pause Production

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is urging movie productions within the space to “strongly contemplate” pausing their operations for just a few weeks amid a continued surge in COVID-19 instances.

Per FilmLA, in an electronic mail despatched to the county’s movie trade contacts on Dec. 24, the LADPH wrote: “Though music, TV and movie productions are allowed to function, we ask you to strongly contemplate pausing work for just a few weeks throughout this catastrophic surge in COVID instances. Establish and delay larger danger actions, and give attention to lower-risk work for now, if in any respect attainable.”

The well being division additionally warned trade members that touring “for manufacturing functions is presently not suggested,” because it will increase the danger of contracting COVID-19 “by making it extra doubtless that folks will find yourself collectively in autos or indoors in less-controlled settings.”

The county’s suggestion comes because the LADPH experiences 13,661 new instances of COVID-19 and 73 new deaths, with an estimated 432 extra deaths reflecting delayed reporting over the weekend. On Dec. 23, it was introduced that California had formally turn out to be the primary state to surpass two million COVID-19 instances. The latest surge has resulted in crowded hospitals and the doubtless extension of California’s present stay-at-home order.

In a press convention on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom mentioned that he expects to lengthen regional stay-at-home orders throughout the state, with an official announcement coming Tuesday.

Newsom mentioned that residents of California should “put together ourselves for what’s inevitable now, primarily based upon the journey that we now have seen simply within the final week and expectation of extra of the identical by way of the remainder of the vacation season.”