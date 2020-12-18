‘L.A. Regulation’ Sequel Series With Blair Underwood in Development at ABC

ABC could possibly be returning to the world of “L.A. Regulation.”

The Disney-owned community is creating a sequel to the enduring sequence which ran on its rival NBC from 1986 to 1994, Selection has confirmed.

The challenge has Blair Underwood hooked up to reprise his position as lawyer Jonathan Rollins and is being written by “Arrow” co-creator Marc Guggenheim and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” scribe Ubah Mohamed. Anthony Hemingway is hooked up to direct.

On this new tackle “L.A. Regulation,” McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, the West Coast-based legislation agency at the center of the unique, is reinventing itself as a litigation agency specializing solely in excessive profile, boundary pushing and incendiary instances. Sources say that Underwood’s character has modified from an idealistic determine to a extra conservative one in the intervening years because the unique. The sequel will see him conflict with a millennial character named J.J. Freeman over the perfect path ahead for the agency in effecting political and authorized change.

Underwood, Guggenheim, Mohamed and Hemingway will all govt produce, alongside Jesse Bochco and Dayna Bochco, the son and widow of “L.A. Regulation” creator Steven Bohco. Unique sequence producer twentieth Tv can be behind the sequel, in addition to Steven Bochco Productions.

This isn’t the primary try to get one other “L.A. Regulation” sequence off the bottom, as Bochco himself revealed he was engaged on a reboot of the authorized office drama again in 2016. That challenge was taken out to the networks the following 12 months, however did not discover a house.

Information of the sequel comes throughout a busy time for Underwood in the TV house, because the actor is following up turns in “When They See Us” and “Self Made” with an element in Showtime’s “Your Honor,” as Selection reported solely. Underwood, who was lately nominated for a Tony, is represented by ICM and Thruline Leisure.

