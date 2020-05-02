L.A. Times Newsroom To Take 20% Reduction in Hours – Variety

The Los Angeles Times newsroom will obtain a 20% reduce in pay and hours over the subsequent three months, because the paper appears to be like to save lots of $2 million.

The paper has seen promoting just about dry up amid the pandemic, and had beforehand given furloughs and pay cuts to some non-union employees on the enterprise aspect.

The L.A. Times Guild, which represents newsroom staff, issued a press release saying that the corporate had agreed not lay anybody else off for the rest of the quarter.

“We’re grateful that administration accepted our proposal to avert layoffs, however it is a painful reduce,” the assertion learn. “Just like the overwhelming majority of newsrooms throughout the nation, The Times has misplaced vital income as a result of coronavirus pandemic, regardless of historic demand for our journalism.”

The Guild described the pay discount as a “work sharing” program, whereby staff will work 20% fewer hours between Could 10 and Aug. 1. In line with the Guild, the settlement averted greater than 80 layoffs.

“Employees keep well being and retirement advantages and are allowed to gather prorated unemployment advantages to offset misplaced wages,” the assertion mentioned. “When the downturn ends, hours are restored.”

Newspapers throughout the nation have instituted layoffs and furloughs for the reason that pandemic started, and a few a handful of shops have shuttered fully.

At Gannett — which publishes USA Right this moment and lots of native papers — a lot of the 24,000 staff have been ordered to take 5 days off per 30 days, with out pay, in April, Could and June.