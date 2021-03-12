L. Scott Caldwell to Lead Blumhouse Amazon Feature ‘Bingo’

L. Scott Caldwell will star in Blumhouse and Amazon’s “Bingo,” the most recent thriller on the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” slate.

The Tony Award-winning actor, identified for her roles as Rose in “Misplaced” and in “The Fugitive” will star as Delores, the “witty, loyal and hard grandmother” on the middle of “Bingo’s” story.

Caldwell joins beforehand introduced stars Adriana Barraza (Oscar nominee for “Babel”), who performs Delores’ finest good friend Lupita, and “The Good Lord Hen” breakout Joshua Caleb Johnson, as her grandson Caleb.

Set within the barrio of Oak Springs, the movie follows a robust and cussed group of aged associates who refuse to be gentrified. Lupita is the chief of the group, preserving them collectively as a group, a household, however little do they know, their beloved Bingo corridor is about to be offered to a way more highly effective pressure than cash itself.

“Bingo” is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero from a script by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero, together with Perry Blackshear. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, Lisa Bruce, and Lauren Downey government produce.

Caldwell beforehand starred in Blumhouse Tv’s anthology collection “Sacred Lies.” She is presently recurring on CBS’s “All Rise” (taking part in star Simone Missick’s mom), HBO’s “Insecure,” ABC’s “A Million Little Issues” and Netflix’s “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.” Caldwell gained the Tony Award for her work in August Wilson’s “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” in 1988.

“Bingo” is among the forthcoming movies in Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse” slate, a set of style, horror-thriller movies that spotlight feminine and rising filmmakers behind the digital camera, whereas spotlighting range on display with new and established actors in “surprising” roles. The “Welcome to the Blumhouse” collection debuted in Oct. 2020 with “The Lie,” “Black Field,” “Evil Eye” and “Nocturne”; the 2021 set of tasks contains “The Manor,” “Black as Night time” and “Madres.”

Rounding out the movie’s solid are Richard Brake (“Recreation of Thrones”) as Mr. Large, Clayton Landy (“Sully”) as Morris, Jonathan Medina (“The Purge”) as Eric, Bertila Damas (“Lodge 49”) as Yolanda, Grover Coulson as Clarence, Kelly Murtagh (“The Lovebirds”) as Raquel, and David Jensen (“Midnight Particular”) as Mario.

Caldwell is represented by The Rosenzweig Group and SMS Expertise.