“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” Continues Steady Rise As “River Where The Moon Rises” Holds On To Lead

KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises” noticed a small rise in scores this episode, whereas tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” continues to set new private bests!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the March 2 episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” recorded common nationwide scores of 6.6 and 9.2 %. This is a rise from final episode‘s scores of 6.5 and eight.8 %.

On tvN, “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” recorded common nationwide scores of 6.299 %, a slight enhance from final episode’s 6.228 % and a brand new private greatest for the drama. The drama has persistently been setting new private bests with every episode for the previous few episodes.

On JTBC, “She Would By no means Know” recorded scores of 1.668 %, comparable however a slight drop from final episode’s scores.

Watch “River Where the Moon Rises” right here…

Watch Now

… and “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1)