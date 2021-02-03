“L.U.C.A.: The Starting” Sees Ratings Rise + “Royal Secret Agent” Stays In The Lead

“Royal Secret Agent” continues to remain within the lead in viewership rankings in its time slot!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the February 2 episode of the KBS drama recorded common nationwide rankings of 8.8 and 12.3 p.c. It is a slight drop from its final episode, when it recorded a brand new private finest with 13.6 p.c, however it’s nonetheless robust within the lead at properly above 10 p.c.

On JTBC, “She Would By no means Know” recorded rankings of 1.954 p.c, much like final episode.

On tvN, the brand new drama “L.U.C.A.: The Starting” recorded rankings of 5.802 p.c, a small improve in its rankings from its premiere episode the day earlier than.

