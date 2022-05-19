La Bombonera was red hot as in the old Copa Libertadores nights: the thermometer of the people in Boca-Corinthians

Vibrant duel in the Bombonera: Boca and Corinthians sparks were removed

Not even the low temperature, added to an incessant wind and moments of drizzle, made Boca Juniors fans miss the appointment. Sebastián Battaglia’s team, as his coach had anticipated in the press conference after the match with Racing for the League Cup semi-finals, changed the chip facing the cupbearer duel and bet his chips on qualifying for the round of 16 in the Libertadores. He did the merits to keep the three points, that’s why the tie left little pleasure both to the squad and to the fans, who filled the stands of the Bombonera. In it Alberto J. Armando It was a hot night, one of those historic Cup nights.

From early on, the Boca fans made themselves felt with the classic songs that anticipate the Cup matches. On this occasion, the day of the 32nd anniversary of Darío Benedetto, took the opportunity to sing happy birthday to him with drums and cymbals (literally). El Pipa was applauded from all sides when he appeared from the tunnel to warm up on the field of play along with the rest of his teammates. The second most applauded was Agustín Rossihero in the penalty shootout against the Academy on the Lanús court.

There were details that did not go unnoticed during the warm-up. Like the ball in the face Marcelo Weigandt, which linked her in a crazy that the substitutes put together and due to a bleeding in her nose she had to stop the activity. the fans xeneizes located in the South stands entertained themselves whistling the deflected shots of the Corinthians playerswho practiced shots on goal and later surprised with some executions of moving crosses with opposition from a defender in the area and completion of play by a striker.

Boca and Corinthians from grandstand 1

THE MINUTE BY MINUTE IN THE TRIBUNES

6′ PT: Almost the entire stadium, with the exception of the third tray for the visitors, asks for a penalty inside the area for an infraction against Salvio, who fell in that sector and did not protest. The repetition makes it clear that there was no fault. Immediately, the field roars again due to a weak shot by Benedetto. Boca fans want to shout a goal from Pipa on his birthday.

9′ PT: The fervent torcedores del Timao make themselves heard, but the locals sing the classic “dale, dale Bo” on purpose to cover them up.

15′ PT: The popular visitor explodes with Du Queiróz’s goal. Boca’s fans shout even louder from that moment: “We’ encourage’, lay eggs, we won.”

25′ PT: Boca can’t find a way to get into Corinthians and the public, far from getting impatient, pushes their team. “Gentlemen, I am from Boca and I follow you everywhere”, he comes down from all four sides. A free sample for Brazilians that the Bombonera moves.

Boca fans pushed the team, but they were left with a bitter taste (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

37′ PT: El Changuito Zeballos assists Salvio, who is looking for the second post and does not celebrate because they take the ball almost on the line. The “uhhh” is furious. “And let’s go the Xeneizes that the 12 is going to encourage you, all of the head nobody can stop it” he hears.

43′ PT: La Bombonera explodes with the great goal of Pipa Benedetto and the song that the fans held since the previous goal play, becomes deafening.

4′ ST: “Come on Xeneize, we have to put more balls…”, the Boca fans now sing after Salvio missed a clear heads-up against Cássio.

7′ ST: It doesn’t seem to be Óscar Romero’s most lucid game, but people appreciate his effort to get the ball back. The Paraguayan interrupts a counterattack from Corinthians by throwing himself to sweep and is cheered by all the Bocans.

20′ ST: Fábio Santos threatens to throw himself to the ground after the ball remains in the hands of Cássio, who sends the ball outside so that they attend to his teammate, who just recovers. Pol Fernández runs with a teammate to get the offensive side out quickly because he understands that the rival did not have anything serious. The party is seriously stung for the first time. A riot ensues and the Uruguayan referee Christian Ferreyra, after calming both sides, recommends that the Boca players apply fair play and return the ball to the opponent. However, the homeowner seizes possession. People applaud the gesture of their footballers.

22′ ST: The game had resumed, Pol Fernández put pressure on Fábio Santos and the ball went out again. There all the Corinthians players insult and rebuke their rivals for not having returned the ball on the previous play. The main targets are Salvio and Pol Fernández, who is pushed by Víctor Cantillo. Boca’s midfielder is thrown to the ground and the referee expels the Timao footballer. The xeneizes fans heat up the matter even more: “And hit, Boca, hit”; “Sawdust, sawdust, they don’t leave La Boca.”

28′ ST: After a delay of 8 minutes due to the constant skirmishes, protests to the referee, talks between the refereeing body and the protagonists, the expulsion of Cantillo and the Corinthians coach, a ball catcher located behind Cássio’s goal introduces a ball in the small area so that the goalkeeper has it at hand to restart and Joao Victor throws it out not once but six or seven times in a row. The Brazilian defender teases the Boca youth and drives the entire audience crazy, who want to eat him raw. “Team boy, the p… that gave birth to you,” people sing.

40′ ST: The Corinthians torcedores light some candles that give color and illuminate the entire third tray. At various times during the meeting, the 3,000 fans who traveled from São Paulo made themselves heard. Many of them, according to the Corinthian entity, were only able to enter the second half of the game due to delays in searches and admissions (for this reason, the visiting club will file a complaint with Conmebol).

Boca and Corinthians from grandstand 2

46′ ST: Salvio misses a header that most saw inside and the lament is replicated in all sectors. Previously the same thing had happened with a high shot by Carlos Zambrano and, in the last breath, the situation would be repeated with a long control by Pol Fernández one minute from the end of added time that meant the last situation for Boca.

FINAL: La Bombonera was somewhat appeased by the result that would force Boca to get the three points next week against Deportivo Cali on the same stage to advance to the round of 16 of the Libertadores. “Dale Boca, nothing has happened”, raises the spirits of the people, who also remembered the final in Córdoba against Tigre: “On Sunday, whatever it takes, on Sunday we have to win.”

KEEP READING:

A Boca fan was filmed making racist gestures to the Corinthians tribune: the new sanctions to which the club is exposed

Is Facundo Farías’ pass revived? The call that Boca Juniors received and the youths that Colón would have requested

Boca Juniors showed the before and after of the work in an emblematic place of La Bombonera, with tributes to Riquelme, Palermo and Guillermo Barros Schelotto