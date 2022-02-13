“La cruzazulearon”: Faitelson’s criticism of Necaxa’s comeback at the Azteca Stadium

Cruz Azul’s reinforcement has shown a rapid adaptation to Juan Reynoso’s tactical scheme (Video: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

After having lived through one of the most complicated weeks in the Juan Reynoso era, the Cruz Azul had to deal with a tough situation on the field of the Azteca Stadium. In a match where they appeared as wide favorites over the Rayos del Necaxa, they went ahead and kept the advantage thanks to the imbalance of Uriel Antuna. Nevertheless, those from Aguascalientes came back from an adverse marker in the last minutes of the match.

“If they crossed it during the week, why not cross it during the game?” Y “A bucket of cold water for Cruz Azul. They got the game out of him.” were the words with which David Faitelson criticized the administrative and sporting situation that has prevailed in La Noria in recent days. And it is that in the course of the most recent week the directive underwent sudden changes that affected the performance of the players in the match of day 5.

During the first minutes of the meeting it seemed that the people from the capital would fulfill the expectation of keeping the three points. With a Uriel Antuna inspired and adapted to the offensive scheme ordered by the Peruvian helmsman, the sky-blues approached the arch guarded by Luis Malagón on several occasions. In fact, a play derived from the speed of the new reinforcement caused the first score of the game.

Juan Reynoso suffered a comeback in the last minutes of the match (Photo: Liga MX)

With a quick overflow from behind half court, Antuna reached the large area of ​​Necaxa. Faced with the imminent risk opportunity he was creating, Fabricio Formiliano prevented his progress with a discreet kick into the grass. Nonetheless, The former Chivas player fell to the grass inside the area and the referee did not hesitate to mark the maximum penalty.

The person in charge of the collection was John Escobar. The Paraguayan player headed in front of the penalty spot and with a sure shot to the center of the goal beat goalkeeper Malagón. In addition to giving his team the advantage, the defender of the Blue Cross Celestial Machine he was reunited with the goal after a year of not scoring in an official Liga MX match.

In the midst of the controversial week that took place in La Noria, it seemed that Cruz Azul would get the result with a convincing display of soccer. The Peruvian helmsman even had the opportunity to give players like Luis Abram and Cristian Tabó the opportunity to debut. However, the changes in the squad were favorable for the necaxistas, who approached Jesús Corona’s goal in the last moments.

Necaxa turned the scoreboard around in the final stretch of the match (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

When the stopwatch hit the minute 83, the Rays built an offense from the throw-in. enough four touches and the indifference of the celestial defense so that Milton Giménez made his way into the large area and rose to finish off a cross from youth squad Heriberto Jurado with his head. The solidity of the shot overcame the reaction of the sky-blue goalkeeper and the match was tied.

Cruz Azul tried to calm the moment, but Necaxa’s attacks continued to arrive. In compensation, Alan Medina was outlined to send a cross from the free kick. Once again, the defense showed tolerance to the presence of the rival forwards and could not expel the ball. After a few bounces, Rodrigo Aguirre stretched his foot to finish off in the small area and put the score in favor of his team. Cruz Azul was overtaken on the scoreboard.

The role of the celestial was harshly criticized by experts. Even, Javier Alarcon considered that the result should be “a lesson in humility” for Juan Reynoso, because he considered that Necaxa managed to grow thanks to his decisions. Thus, in the midst of the controversy, The Machine must return to the training ground to correct its mistakes and seek victory in the Concacaf Champions League against Forge FC.

