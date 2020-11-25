‘La Jauria’ from Fremantle, Fabula, Heads to HBO Max in the U.S.

WarnerMedia’s quickly rising new streaming service HBO Max has picked up hit worldwide thriller “La Jauria” for the U.S. from Chile-based Fabula, owned and operated by Pablo and Juan de Dios Larraín, and Fremantle. The sequence can be obtainable to stream beginning Dec. 16.

“La Jauria” is showrun by Lucía Puenzo (“The German Physician”), one in all Latin America’s most outstanding movie and TV writer-directors, and stars Daniela Vega, the lead in the Academy Award-winning “A Unbelievable Lady.”

Set at a non-public Catholic faculty in Santiago de Chile, “La Jauría” follows the case of a Catholic faculty pupil who levels a protest and turns into the unwitting heart of a police investigation that exposes a disturbing on-line sport in which males report and share movies of themselves abusing girls.

As well as to Vega, the sequence incorporates a standout solid of Latin American heavyweights, many Fabula regulars, together with Antonia Zegers (“Fugitivos”), Mariana Digirolamo (“Ema”), Antonia Giesen (“Ema”), Paula Luchsinger (“Ema”), Alberto Guerra (“El Señor de los Cielos”), Marcelo Alonso (“The Membership”) and Francisco Reyes (“Dónde Está Elisa”).

The sequence is Amazon’s first-ever regionally produced Amazon Unique from Chile and premiered solely on Prime Video in Latin America, the Caribbean and Spain in July. Season 2 was introduced at the moment and is at the moment taking pictures in Chile, although it’s not but clear whether or not it is going to additionally land on HBO Max.

Argentine firm Kapow affiliate produces together with Fabula and Fremantle, joined by Chilean broadcaster TVN and the Consejo Nacional de Telvisión. Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, the Larraín brothers, Ángela Poblete and Juan Ignacio Correa government produced Season 1. Mariane Hartard joined the group as an government producer for the upcoming second season.

HBO’s acquisition is simply the newest deal struck by Fremantle for the sequence. It beforehand offered in 73 territories together with SBS in Australia; ARTE in France, Germany, German-speaking Switzerland and Austria; Cosmote TV in Greece; Manoto TV for the Center East and North Africa; Canal Plus in Poland; and Russia’s Viasat.

“We’re extraordinarily proud to be partnering with HBO Max for ‘La Jauria.’ It’s a gripping, compelling and well timed drama that addresses vital topical points concerning the epidemic of violence in opposition to girls,” stated Sheila Aguirre, government vice chairman of content material distribution and format gross sales for Fremantle in Latin America and worldwide, who brokered the cope with HBO Max. “We’re assured HBO’s viewers can be moved by the standout storyline and the highly effective performances from the excellent solid.”

Angela Poblete, regional head of TV at Fabula added, “ We’re thrilled that the first season of ‘La Jauría’ is discovering new audiences round the world and we’re delighted that HBO Max has chosen our sequence for his or her platform in the United States. We hope that will probably be as nicely acquired in the US because it was in Latin America.”