Right here’s to the fools who dream — and to the mess they make.

Three years in the past, Starline Excursions dreamed up a branded tour of the areas in “La La Land,” the musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

However now, the Hollywood tour firm has ended up in litigation. Lionsgate, which produced the movie, filed a lawsuit on Friday alleging that Starline by no means paid $250,000 below the phrases of the deal.

“La La Land” was launched in December 2016, and was immediately embraced by the Los Angeles Tourism & Conference Board. The movie featured landmarks just like the Griffith Observatory, the Colorado Road Bridge, and the Watts Towers, and was shot in such gauzy hues that it made even the Pregerson interchange look good.

Friends on Starline excursions would ask the drivers to take them to the observatory and to Angels Flight, the funicular railway that can be featured within the movie, in accordance to the Los Angeles Occasions.

So Starline signed a take care of Lionsgate for the unique proper to function a “La La Land” themed tour by means of December 2020. In accordance to the lawsuit, the bus firm paid $50,000 up entrance, and agreed to pay 5 additional installments totaling $250,000.

Nonetheless, the tour by no means occurred. In accordance to the go well with, Starline by no means responded to an bill for the second fee, which was due on June 30, 2018.

Lionsgate terminated the deal in November 2018, and notified Starline that the complete quantity was due. Starline nonetheless has not paid or accepted mediation, in accordance to the go well with, inflicting Lionsgate to go to court docket.

The studio filed a grievance for breach of contract in L.A. Superior Courtroom, and is looking for the $250,000, plus curiosity and attorneys’ charges.

A Starline consultant didn’t reply to a request for remark.