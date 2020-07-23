LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Holds off on Repeating Stay-at-Home Order

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has introduced he’s holding off on imposing a stay-at-home order on the town, citing a decline in positivity charges in native COVID-19 testing outcomes

Garcetti, in a information convention late Wednesday afternoon at Los Angeles Metropolis Corridor, mentioned the seven-day common of optimistic exams had declined to 10% from 13.6%. He additionally mentioned that there had been a decline within the positivity price on the metropolis’s drive-up testing amenities.

The mayor mentioned that the extent of menace had remained “orange” fairly than “pink” — which might set off a stay-at-home order. He additionally mentioned he won’t be closing any “further companies or actions” this week.

He additionally urged companies to observe the reopening tips: “Companies have to observe all the foundations, all the time. It’s not a choose and select menu, you possibly can’t resolve which stuff you wish to abide by through which you received’t.”

Garcetti’s announcement got here three days after he delivered a warning Sunday throughout an look on CNN that the town was “on the brink” of imposing new restrictions to stop the unfold of the virus. Garcetti instructed the information group that he agreed that reopening massive sectors of the native financial system in late Might and early June occurred too rapidly.

Earlier Wednesday, Los Angeles County public well being director Barbara Ferrer mentioned that circumstances have been growing, and that younger adults are driving the brand new infections. The seven-day common of recent circumstances is almost double the determine of a month in the past, and at an all-time excessive. Nonetheless, she mentioned the county wouldn’t order any new closures this week. “We have now no anticipation this week of ordering an entire shutdown like we had in March,” she mentioned.

Garcetti issued a stay-at-home order for the town of Los Angeles on March 19 on the identical day Gov. Gavin Newsom additionally issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Garcetti opened the information convention Wednesday by praising the signing of Los Angeles Dodger Mookie Betts to a 12-year $365 million contract extension. The Dodgers open their season Thursday, taking part in the San Francisco Giants with none spectators.

