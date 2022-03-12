“La Rebel” complied with the sanctions, but requested a meeting to eradicate violence

“La Rebel” complied with the sanctions but requested a meeting to eradicate the violence (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

After the acts of violence experienced by the Corregidora Stadium On March 5, when fans from Querétaro and Atlas staged a violent fight inside the building, Liga MX announced the new guidelines for the so-called animation groups, better known as bars.

Despite the request in a large sector of the fans, who requested measures to disappear these groups, the Mexican soccer body rejected the idea and chose to prohibit the entrance to the bars for the parties that play on the roadin order to avoid this type of conflict.

Given this new regulation, La Rebelthe most popular animation group in Pumas and one of the largest in the country, published a statement on their social networks in which they “accepted” the punishment; However, they exhorted the Mexican soccer authorities to start a meeting to reach pertinent agreementswith the aim of eradicating violence in the stands without affecting the bars.

“We have made the decision to abide by the rule of “no attendance of visiting bars” while a solution or regulation is found on this issue”

As described by the animation group, this measure was considered temporarybecause the objective is to reach an agreement with the authorities so that they can return in the future, since they presumed their commitment to security “for the good of our football.”

Subsequently, they were emphatic in pointing out that they expect a dialogue promoted by the MX League with all the bars in the country, under the pretext of seeking solutions to eradicate violence in the stands of stadiums.

“We encourage the directors and authorities of Mexican Soccer to create work groups with all the bars in the country for the prevention of violence, we are sure that it is better to prevent than to punish”

La Rebel celebrated 24 years supporting Pumas this 2022 (Illustration: Jovani Pérez/Infobae México)

Recently, Infobae Mexico conducted an interview with a member of The Cauldron Band (LBDP), who stated that La Rebel it is very far from disappearing; however, that did not mean that they do not disapprove of the events that occurred in Corregidora.

Among the intentions revealed by the Horseas he is nicknamed, was traveling to visiting venues as “a normal fan”, something that was highlighted in this statement, where they invited the auriazules followers to continue attending Pumas commitments as a visitor.

“To the fans of the Pumas we say that they are fully entitled to attend the stadium individually and thus support our team, for this occasion and until further notice, we as an animation group will not attend the fields that touch us. visit”

The UNAM Pumas have one of the most traditional bars in Mexican soccer (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Through an official statement issued last Tuesday, March 8, Mikel Arriolaexecutive president of the Liga MX, and Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF, announced the sanctions imposed on the Roosters and the entertainment groups, among which the following stood out:

Visiting “Animation Groups” will not be allowed to enter any LIGA MX stadium, until further notice.

All clubs must have a mandatory credentialing process for their animation groups to enter their designated area in the stadium.

All the management of the animation groups inside and outside the stadium will be carried out by the state, municipal and/or public authorities, it being forbidden for the operations to be carried out with private security elements.

It is ratified that the Clubs will not be able to give any type of support to the animation groups, the Club that is surprised will have as sanction an automatic ban from the place in its next home game and a fine of 3,000 UMAS, and in case of recidivism the penalty may be increased.

