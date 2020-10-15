La Revolution release date I Netflix plot, forged, trailer

What if the French Revolution didn’t occur prefer it did within the historical past textbooks? Netflix‘s fantasy-horror interval drama La Révolution guarantees a “reimagined” have a look at the tumultuous interval in French historical past, focuses on our protagonist, Joseph: the longer term inventor of the guillotine.

Right here’s every little thing it’s worthwhile to find out about French-language Netflix drama collection La Révolution.

When is La Révolution on Netflix?

Eight-hour collection La Révolution airs on Netflix from Friday sixteenth October 2020.

La Révolution plot



Netflix



Set in 1787, we observe Joseph, a doctor and the longer term inventor of the guillotine, as he uncovers an virtually vampire-like illness – named Blue Blood – that guarantees immortality and drives the aristocracy to homicide commoners.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: “Investigating a collection of mysterious murders, Joseph Guillotin – future inventor of the guillotine – discovers the existence of a brand new virus: blue blood. The illness spreads throughout the aristocracy and pushes the the Aristocracy to assault the individuals.

“That is the beginning of a revolt… What if we had been lied to for greater than two centuries? Right here is the true story of the French Revolution…”

The trailer additionally teases a star-crossed romance between a sympathetic countess and a commoner, along with all of the gore and brutality one would anticipate from a horror-history drama.

In the direction of the tip of the trailer, one character utters a stirring speech: “Our enemies are very highly effective. But when we unite, there are extra of us. Everybody should battle.”

La Révolution forged

The forged for the French-language eight-hour collection contains Amir El Kacem (taking part in the lead function of Joseph Guillotin), Lionel Erdogan (Albert Guillotin), Marilou Aussilloux (Elise de Montargis), Laurent Lucas (Charles de Montargis), and Julien Frison (Donatien de Montargis).

La Révolution trailer

You possibly can watch the trailer for La Révolution right here.

