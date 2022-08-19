“La Vaca” fell in CDMX, the narco that unleashed war against the CJNG in Colima

The Cow Independent Cartel of Colima (Photo: SSC-CDMX)

During the night of this Thursday, authorities of Mexico City together with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) carried out the arrest of Jose Bernabe Brizuela Merazalias the Vaca, leader of the Colima Independent Cartel.

Sources consulted by Infobae Mexico confirmed the arrest of someone who would have waged a drug war with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a cartel with which he was allied. This was announced by the Secretary of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC), Omar García Harfuch, through his social networks.

In the brief message he mentioned that the City would not be a haven for criminals.

“In a coordinated operation by @SEDENAmx and @SSC_CDMX, José Bernabé “N”, one of the main generators of violence in Colima, was arrested at @AlcaldiaMHmx. Mexico City is not and will not be a refuge for criminals. Thanks to @SEDENAmx for their constant support of CDMX.”

Similarly, the governor of the state of Colima, Indira Vizcaino confirmed the arrest of the Vaca and recognized the work of Sedena and the capital’s SSC through their networks.

La Vaca has been arrested on previous occasions (Photo: @indira_vizcaino)

This would be his recapture since in 2020 he was released when a judge allowed him to deliver a sentence obtained by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of 34 years in prison, since October 28, 2016for organized crime, possession of weapons and ammunition for use reserved for the military.

He was admitted to the maximum security prison Altiplanoin the Mexico state, but on December 22, 2019 he was released, although he was immediately arrested for murder and crimes against public servants with an arrest warrant from Tamaulipas.

However, during their transfer, the convoy carrying the Vacawas intercepted by armed men, presumably from CJNG, which left one policeman dead along with two more wounded. Brizuela’s whereabouts were unknown.

For this reason, a judge in Oaxaca granted him freedom, arguing that it had taken a long time to make him available to the Oaxacan authorities, since he was going to be transferred to the International Airport in the region of Central Valleys. Of course, the attack was not taken into account.

La Vaca was in the Tijuana Cartel, with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and now leads the Independiente de Colima (Photo: Special)

Since then, it has not been known whether Brizuela would have returned to the state of Colima or he was in another entity leading his men.

It was not until January 25, 2022 that it was learned that the Vaca He was still on the same path. That day there was a break between the four letter cartel with the faction The Mezcals after a confrontation at the Center for Social Rehabilitation (Cereso).

The confrontation left 12 muertos and in the days that followed, executions were recorded in the state capital and in Villa de Álvarez. Then on February 8 Narcomantas were displayed declaring war against the CJNG by the cartel led by the Vaca.

The war between the two groups unleashed violence in the state (photo: special)

This dispute stemmed from the fact that the four-letter cartel ordered the execution of Governor Indira Vizcainothing to which Colima Independent Cartel He refused in order to avoid major conflicts with the authorities, according to Brizuela Meraz operators.

Since then the murders, executions, shootings and dismemberments have been present in the state of Colima. The Sedena reported that the dispute is between the Vaca and the Jarquín Jarquín brothers.

